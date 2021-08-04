Best kids headphones 2021: Bluetooth, wired and wireless headphones for your little rockers

If you want to buy kids headphones - whether that’s to indoctrinate them with your favourite childhood albums, or to keep them busy with the iPad on long drives - you need to make sure they’re bulit for the job. Stringent volume control and lightweight, comfortable design are paramount when it comes to choosing the best kid’s headphones. Handing down your old Marshall cans really isn’t on...

We’ve rounded up six pairs of great kids ‘phones, so whether you’re after the best headphones for toddlers, or the best headphones for small ears, we’ve got you covered. They may not be the loudest headphones on the block, but they look Louder, and that’s what counts.

Something for yourself? These are the best budget wireless headphones

The best headphones for music overall

Best kids headphones: The Louder Choice

Oozing audio credibility, our best kids headphone buy is the JBL Jr310BT. Boasting high quality dynamic drivers, a fun colour scheme and 85dB volume limiter, these Bluetooth wireless cans tick all the right boxes. The kids may only be watching Paw patrol, but they’ll look darn good doing it.

Running these rockin’ JBL’s a close second are the surprisingly sophisticated Puro BT2200. The aluminium headband and compact design on this model is splendidly precocious, and the provision of noise isolation unusual in the category.

Closing in on the two front runners is the iClever BTH12. These fun cans come with a cute LED lighting strip, large 40mm drivers for a fuller sound, and have a class leading battery life of 40 hours.

Best kid's headphones: Product guide

(Image credit: JBL)

1. JBL Jr310BT Kid’s Bluetooth Headphones The iconic audio brand bestows instant street cred with these high-spec junior on-ears Price: £44.99/$49.95 | Features: Bluetooth | Battery Life: 30 hours Prime £44.99 View at Amazon Check Thomann Big JBL branding 85db volume cap Lightweight design Loads of colour options Nothing at this price

These great looking Bluetooth over-ear headphones come with a serious Hi-Fi pedigree, but still manage to look child-friendly in their bold blue and red livery (other colours are available). Comfort is the name of the game, with padded ear cups and a soft headband.

Reassuringly, there’s a volume cap of 85dB, so even if the little one is just beginning their hard rock education with Back in Black or Kiss Alive II (no one starts with Kiss Alive I), there’s zero fear of sonic overload.

The cups have chunky, easy to use control buttons, while inside lurk 32mm dynamic drivers. The JR310BT are light (115g) and foldable, so can easily pop into a school bag, and have a generous 30 hour battery life.

There's also a built-in volume control for the built-in microphone, useful for managing Facetime or online education. And for a touch of individuality, the cans come with reusable stickers.

(Image credit: Puro Sound Labs)

2. Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Bluetooth headphones High-end design for discerning young listeners Price: £79.99/$89.99 | Features: Bluetooth | Battery Life: 18 hours Prime £85 View at Amazon Check Thomann Premium design 85db volume cap 18 hour battery life isn’t particularly competitive The priciest headphones on this list

More Muse than Motorhead, these lightweight Puro’s play the style card well. With their stylish round ear cups and aluminum headband, these handsome headphones are perfect for picky students.

There’s a welcome emphasis on audio quality here, with a carefully curated deep bass response and crisp treble performance. And with a standard 85dB-limited volume range, you can be sure that while these on-ears look like they rock hard, they’re still safe to use.

In addition to the built-in mic, the BT2200s also offer background noise isolation. While not the equal of Active Noise Cancellation, they still claim to reduce ambient noise by 82 per cent, which could really help in-class concentration.

Battery life is rated at 18 hours, which while good enough for a few days use, isn’t quite as exhaustive as their rivals. The good news is that the Puro’s can also be used wired, via a 3.5mm jack.

Available in a wide range of colours, they’re supplied with a hard carry case too.

(Image credit: Puro Sound Labs)

3. Puro JuniorJams Bluetooth headphones For really young kids, these JuniorJams rock Price: £64.99/$74.99 | Features: Bluetooth | Battery Life: 22 hours Prime £69 View at Amazon Check Thomann Cute design 85db volume cap Buddy mode A longer lasting battery would have been nice

Designed for kids three years and up, the wireless JuniorJams from Puro feature a lightweight on-ear design with comfy vegan-leather ear cups. Just the ticket for watching a Peppa Pig marathon on one kids-tablet gizmo.

Battery-life on these volume-limited headphones clocks in at 22 hours. If that porcine binge goes on for longer than expected, you can swap over to wired use using the 3.5mm cable supplied.

Available in pink, teal, green and blue, Puro’s JuniorJams line also conforms to the 85db volume limit. Two kids? No worries. You can daisy chain two together, so the little ones can listen to the same content in unison.

(Image credit: iClever)

4. iClever BTH12 Bluetooth headphones These budget kid-friendly headphones come with their own light show, eat your heart out Rammstein Price: £25.99/$36.99 | Features: Bluetooth | Battery Life: 40 hours Prime £25.99 View at Amazon Check Thomann LED strip lighting Variable volume limit Huge battery life Light show only works when wired

These budget kids headphones don’t just have an indefatigable battery, they come with LED lights on each ear cup. These lights flash, pump and strobe but only when the headphones are being used in wired mode - that’s to prevent a drain on the battery during Bluetooth operation.

Unusually, they feature large 40mm drivers, better for bass, and volume sensitivity is variable. It can be set between 74dB, 85dB and 94dB. The levels are set via a key combination to prevent accidental adjustment.

The ear pads are nicely cushioned, while the adjustable headband should ensure long term comfort.

The iClever boasts a class leading 40 hour playtime, with a fast recharge. Bluetooth is the highly efficient v5.0 flavour, which goes some way to explaining this longevity. 10 minutes will get you four hours in the bank, just the thing when you’re in a mad rush. There’s also a built-in microphone for online education and chit chatting.

(Image credit: BuddyPhones)

Available in Sakura pink or Amazon Green, the BuddyPhones Play are Bluetooth wireless on-ears for the youngest of rockers.

They are volume limited and use hypoallergenic materials as part of their durable design. They also come with a bunch of decals, so kids can customise them for fun.

There’s a choice of four volume modes: 75dB Toddler Mode, 85dB Kid Mode, 94dB Travel Mode and StudyMode. The latter isn’t for music, it uses DSP to enhance the clarity of spoken audio content, which could help with online lessons.

A BuddyCable system allows children to listen together, and there’s a built-in mic for family chat or homeschooling. Battery Life is relatively poor though, at just 14 hours fully charged.

(Image credit: Jlab)

6. Jlab Audio JBuddies Studio Wired headphones These wired headphones are cheap as chips, but still look cool... Price: £12.99/$19.99 | Features: 3.5mm Wired | Battery Life: N/A Stupendously cheap 85dB volume limit Clean design Not wireless

The JBuddies Studio headphones are the cheapest headphones in our roundup, because they’re wired rather than wireless (although there are wireless versions available). They feature an inline control for easy control of tracks or calls, and adopt the 85dB limit for safe listening.

Design is pretty good. Available in blue or violet, the ear cups and headband are nicely padded for comfortable listening, and weigh just 200g; they also fold down for easy stowing.

If wireless isn’t a prerequisite, or you simply need a pair of inexpensive headphones to plug into a tablet, they’re more than up to the job.

Best kid's headphones: Buying advice

(Image credit: Getty/Inti St Clair)

Volume limiting explained

When it comes to spec, the first thing to check when buying kids headphones is that they have a volume limiter. The World Health Organization’ recommends an 85dB-limited volume range for young listeners, advice echoed by both the Hearing Health foundation and the US OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administrator).

While most of our featured kid’s headphones brick wall at an ear-friendly 85dB, a few have higher 94dB limiters. This louder mode is effectively for use when travelling, when the headphones need to compete with a higher level of ambient noise (trains, planes and automobiles).

These volume restrictions are there for a good reason, to prevent damage to young lugholes, so pay them heed.

(Image credit: Getty/Esther Moreno Martinez/EyeEm)

What else makes a great pair of kid's headphones?

But that doesn’t mean pre-school headphones are dumbed down. Bluetooth is standard on all but the cheapest children’s headphones, and in many cases battery life matches or even exceeds what you’ll find on grown-up cans (as Active Noise Cancelling isn’t a thing in the classroom).

If your infant has an appetite for destruction, it might be best to swerve the more expensive Bluetooth models for now, and go for something cheaper and wired. We’ve got you covered there too.

And if you have two kids, look for headphones that offer a buddy pairing mode, so the sprats can listen to Spongebob together.

If your child does any form of video homeschooling, spends time FaceTiming friends or relatives or is an avid gamer, you’ll want headphones with a built-in microphone too.