"You’ve been doing this for 15 years without giving up." Babymetal's Moametal reveals the touching message she'd give her younger self

Moametal, one third of globe-conquering Japanese kawaii metal sensations Babymetal, has revealed the touching message she'd give her younger self if ever given the opportunity. Speaking to Metal Hammer in their new issue, in which Babymetal star on the cover, Moametal is asked what she'd have to say if she could go back in time and meet the Moametal of 2010 - the year Babymetal first formed.

Moametal, now 25, says she'd be pretty effusive about the journey she's been on. “I want to give myself lots of praise, like: ‘You’ve been doing Moametal for 15 years without ever giving up – that’s amazing!'" she beams. "'You jumped into it without fully realising how hard it would be to keep going and keep putting in the effort, but you never lost your sense of responsibility or the love you have for what you do. That’s something to be proud of!’”

She's also quick to point out that she'd have some productive advice for her younger self, adding with a chuckle: "And, over the past five years especially, I’ve realised just how important stretching is. So, for anyone reading this: it’s not too late! Let’s all make stretching a habit!”

Babymetal play their biggest ever UK headline show tonight (Friday May 30), as they headline London's 20,000-capacity O2 arena with a stacked support of chameleonic genre-meshers Poppy and Bambie Thug. Their latest studio album, Metal Forth, arrives June 27 and features guest appearances from the likes of Poppy, Slaughter To Prevail, Bloodywood, Electric Callboy and more. Read all about it in that aforementioned new issue of Metal Hammer, out now. Order your copy online.

(Image credit: Future)