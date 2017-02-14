Keith Emerson tribute concert set for July

A tribute concert in honour of late ELP keyboardist Keith Emerson has been announced.

Keith Emerson: A Musical Celebration Of Life will take place at Birmingham’s Symphony Hall on July 28 and will feature a range of guests musicians.

Emerson died in March last year at the age of 71.

A statement reads: “This tribute concert will feature music by keyboard virtuoso Keith Emerson, played by the people who featured in his life.

“The evening will include a Symphony Orchestra, keyboard virtuoso Rick Wakeman, inspirational young pianist from California, Rachel Flowers, from France, renowned musician Thierry Eliez and ELP tribute band Noddy’s Puncture.

“There will also be surprise guest artiste to be announced soon. A musical night that you will savour about a man you will never forget.”

Tickets for the concert are available direct from the Symphony Hall website.

Emerson’s bandmate Carl Palmer was one of the first to pay tribute to his friend. He said: “Keith was a gentle soul whose love for music and passion for his performance as a keyboard player will remain unmatched for many years to come.

“He was a pioneer and an innovator whose musical genius touched all of us in the worlds of rock, classical and jazz.

“I will always remember his warm smile, good sense of humour, compelling showmanship, and dedication to his musical craft.

Emerson’s ELP bandmate Greg Lake died in December aged 69 after a battle with cancer.

