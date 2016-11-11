Beatrix Players Release Video For New Single Lady Of The Lake

London based female trio Beatrix Players have released a stunning new promo video to launch their brand new debut single Lady Of The Lake.

Progressive rock combines with folk, jazz and classical in the band’s rich sound, which the band have launched with this wonderful stop-motion video from Chloe Rodham. Lady of The Lake is released on November 25, and will be preceded by a launch gig at Camden’s Green Note on November 22.

“We were all newcomers to London from different parts of the world, different musical backgrounds, wanting to find a musical outlet and people to play music with,” the band explain. “Randomly, around the same time, we all happened to find a site called findamusician.com. In essence, internet blind dating for musicians, leading to a slightly awkward meeting in a pub. From there, we spent a couple of years building a friendship, playing and writing together and with other people, and we got to know the music scene in London. Through that period, we found that the three of us had something unique in common musically: we had, in essence, found our sound and so we started playing as a trio as Beatrix Players in 2013.”

Beatrix Players will release their debut album, Magnified, in March 2017.