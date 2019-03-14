Baroness return with video for epic new single Borderlines

Hot on the heels of revealing the cover artwork for the upcoming sixth album Gold & Grey, Baroness have launched a video for their new single Borderlines.

The follow-up to 2015’s Purple will launch on June 14 via Abraxan Hymns, with the record the latest in their colour-coded run of albums.

Vocalist and guitarist John Baizley says: “Our goal is, was, and will always be to write increasingly superior, more honest and compelling songs – and to develop a more unique and challenging sound.

“I’m sure we have just finished our best, most adventurous album to date. We dug incredibly deep, challenged ourselves and recorded a record I’m positive we could never again replicate.”

Baizley adds: “I consider myself incredibly fortunate to know drummer Sebastian Thomson, bassist Nick Jost and guitarist Gina Gleason as both my bandmates and my friends. They have pushed me to become a better songwriter, musician and vocalist.

I’m sure we have just finished our best, most adventurous album to date John Baizley

“We’re all extremely excited for this release, which includes quite a few ‘firsts’ for the band, and we’re thrilled to be back on tour to play these psychotic songs for our fans. Expect some surprises.”

Gleason, who took over guitar duties from Pete Adams back in 2017, reports that having the chance to create music without “any preconceived boundaries” was “both liberating and intimidating.”

She adds: “As we pushed past our fear and comfort zone, the four of us connected in a way that allowed us to create freely, uplift one another and build the unique sonic world that is Gold & Grey.

“As a longtime Baroness listener, it is exciting to have created something new while still maintaining a deep love and understanding of the band’s roots.

“To say that the making of this record was quite a journey would be an understatement. We are beyond excited to share this experience and music with everyone!”

Baroness are currently on tour across the US with Deafheaven.

Baroness: Gold & Grey

1. Front Toward Enemy

2. I’m Already Gone

3. Seasons

4. Sevens

5. Tourniquet

6. Anchor’s Lament

7. Throw Me An Anchor

8. I’d Do Anything

9. Blankets Of Ash

10. Emmett-Radiating Light

11. Cold Blooded Angels

12. Crooked Mile

13. Broken Halo

14. Can Oscura

15. Borderlines

16. Assault On East Falls

17. Pale Sun