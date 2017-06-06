Baroness part ways with guitarist Pete Adams

Baroness have announced that guitarist Pete Adams has left the band amicably.

He’s decided to take a step back in an effort to spend less time on the road and to focus on a non-music business and his home life. He’s been replaced in the lineup by Philadelphia guitarist Gina Gleason.

Adams says: “I would like to say thanks to all of the Baroness fans far and wide for all the support through the ups and downs along the way. I feel beyond fortunate to have had the chance to travel great distances with Baroness and to meet so many of you.

“I honestly never thought I would be able to do what I have done with Baroness – playing alongside my oldest friends, playing music that isn’t simply readily accepted by the masses, and sharing the stage with some of the best musicians and bands from around the globe.”

He continues: “That said, it’s time for me to focus my energy closer to home and not on the road. However, this isn’t the end of my musical career by any means as I plan to continue working with Valkyrie.”

Baroness founder John Baizley adds: “I need to take a moment, on behalf of myself and Baroness, to recognise and sincerely thank one of my oldest friends and bandmates, Pete Adams, as he moves on from Baroness to pursue a new phase in his life.

“I feel fortunate beyond words to have shared the stage with you for nearly 25 years, since we were barely teenagers. It would be impossible to articulate the value and impact of the personal history, friendship and musical bond we have enjoyed throughout our lives and within this band.

“Through Baroness, we’ve seen that friendship grow further and often in unexpected ways; we’ve taken part in so many adventures together that it’s difficult to keep track of them all.”

Baizley adds: “It’s never easy to part ways but it is important to highlight a couple of things. First, we offer unconditional support and respect for Pete’s decision and we’re excited to see where his path leads. Second, Baroness will forge ahead with an undiminished passion and as much creativity as ever.”

Gleason will be with the band for their upcoming shows, which includes an appearance at the UK’s Download festival this coming weekend.

The band say in a joint statement: “We are proud to welcome our new guitarist, Gina Gleason, into Baroness, and we hope our fans will share in our excitement and provide her a warm welcome into the Baroness family.

“She has worked tirelessly in recent weeks and months – not only learning the specifics of our material, but slowly beginning to carefully stake out her own personal territory within our sound.”

Baroness have also released rehearsal footage of the new lineup playing their track Chlorine & Wine. Watch it below.

Jun 09: Derby Download Festival, UK

Jun 10: Nimes This Is Not A Love Song, France

Jun 12: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jun 14: Eindhoven Effenaar, Netherlands

Jun 15: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 19: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 20: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 24: Scheessel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 25: Neuhausen Ob Eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 27: Graz PPC, Austria

Jun 28: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Jun 30: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 02: Helsinki Tuska Open Air Metal Festival, Finland

Baroness have started writing material for Purple follow-up