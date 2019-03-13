Baroness name new album and reveal cover art

Baroness have named their new studio album and unveiled the record’s artwork.

The follow-up to 2015’s Purple will be titled Gold & Grey – a name that continues the band’s colour-coded run of records.

The artwork has once again been created by vocalist and guitarist John Baizley, who says in a statement: “Here is the full cover painting for our new album, Gold & Grey. This is just the first piece of a much larger puzzle.

“Like the forthcoming album itself, it is the result of an intense, tireless, and psychotically convoluted creative process.

“Both artistically and musically, Baroness have always taken a no compromise approach towards our releases, and I can’t express strongly enough how excited we are to be so close to the verge of our newest release.

“This painting was born from a deeply personal reflection on the past 12 years of this band’s history, and will stand as the 6th and final piece in our chromatically-themed records.

“It has been an absolutely wild ride, a truth much stranger than fiction, with nearly as many low points as there have been highs, but throughout all, this band has offered me an inspired place to express myself and find some level of comfort through our visual and sonic output. I hope you all enjoy this album cover – sorry it’s not called Orange.”

He adds: “Don’t look too closely, you might just see all the hidden elements.

“We want to thank everyone for your heartfelt support over the years, it means the world to us. We also appreciate your continued patience.

“Gold & Grey will be out soon, and then the real fun begins. I assure you, we have no plans to slow down anytime soon.”

Baroness are currently on tour across the US with Deafheaven.

Further album details will be released in due course.