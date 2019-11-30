Bargain alert: There's 20% off Star Wars and Metallica watches

As Black Friday ticks over into Cyber Monday, tasty deals are still rolling in from some of the world's biggest and best retailers.

As part of the weekend event, Nixon has slashed prices on a ton of their cool branded watches – among them, their Metallica and Star Wars series are currently going with 20% off.

We've picked out a few of our favourite pieces, but you can peruse their entire selection over on the Nixon site.

Metallica x Nixon Seek & Destroy Sentry Leather: Was $250 | Now $200

Inspired by Metallica's infamous track Seek & Destroy, taken from their 1982 No Life 'Til Leather demo, relive the glory days of thrash with a custom leather rocker cuff and strap, a rad flying V guitar seconds hand and bullet indices and crown.View Deal

Ranger Chrono Star Wars: £320.00 £256.00

The Dual-eye chrono is inspired by Millennium Falcon's cockpit window, which should at least give you something to impress your mates with down the pub.View Deal

Dork Too Star Wars: £170.00 £136.00

This Nixon icon watch is a bit of fun – for example, press a button and it yells the time at you. Nixon call it "easy, eye-free time telling that’s easy on the eyes."View Deal

Metallica x Nixon All Black Time Teller: Was $125 | Now $100

Want to wear your love of Metallica on your sleeve, but you want to keep it subtle? The All Black Time Teller is for you. It features custom 'nail' hour and minutes hands, a 'Metallica barb' seconds hand and custom 'Torq screw indices.View Deal

Diplomatic Star Wars: £2,125.00 £1,700.00

You might be wondering what makes this particular watch so expensive, and that'd be the Swiss-made ETA 2824-2 mechanical automatic 3-hand, date with 25 jewels, sweeping seconds hand and custom engraved movement rotor. Also, it's probably the only watch in the world with a Death Star as the 12 o'clock marker.View Deal

