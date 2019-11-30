Bargain alert: There's 20% off Star Wars and Metallica watches

As Black Friday ticks over into Cyber Monday, tasty deals are still rolling in from some of the world's biggest and best retailers.
As part of the weekend event, Nixon has slashed prices on a ton of their cool branded watches – among them, their Metallica and Star Wars series are currently going with 20% off.
We've picked out a few of our favourite pieces, but you can peruse their entire selection over on the Nixon site.
Metallica x Nixon Seek & Destroy Sentry Leather:
Was $250 | Now $200
Inspired by Metallica's infamous track Seek & Destroy, taken from their 1982 No Life 'Til Leather demo, relive the glory days of thrash with a custom leather rocker cuff and strap, a rad flying V guitar seconds hand and bullet indices and crown.View Deal
Ranger Chrono Star Wars:
£320.00 £256.00
The Dual-eye chrono is inspired by Millennium Falcon's cockpit window, which should at least give you something to impress your mates with down the pub.View Deal
Metallica x Nixon Kill Em All Time Teller:
Was $125 | Now $100
Inspired by Metallica's debut album, this Time Teller has a 'Metallica Hammer' hour hand, 'Metallica Barb' seconds hand and iconic Kill 'Em All album art design.View Deal
Dork Too Star Wars:
£170.00 £136.00
This Nixon icon watch is a bit of fun – for example, press a button and it yells the time at you. Nixon call it "easy, eye-free time telling that’s easy on the eyes."View Deal
Metallica x Nixon And Justice For All Corporal SS:
Was $250 | Now $200
Influenced by the 1988 album ...And Justice For All, a custom 'cracked' dial and crown, 'Metallica Sword' seconds hand and hidden cover art that can only be revealed with a black light, this gives the album the justice it deserves. View Deal
Time Teller Chrono Star Wars:
£190.00 £152.00
This swanky timepiece has a 6-hand chronograph with date function and crown placement at 3 o'clock.
View Deal
Metallica x Nixon All Black Time Teller: Was $125 | Now $100
Want to wear your love of Metallica on your sleeve, but you want to keep it subtle? The All Black Time Teller is for you. It features custom 'nail' hour and minutes hands, a 'Metallica barb' seconds hand and custom 'Torq screw indices.View Deal
Diplomatic Star Wars:
£2,125.00 £1,700.00
You might be wondering what makes this particular watch so expensive, and that'd be the Swiss-made ETA 2824-2 mechanical automatic 3-hand, date with 25 jewels, sweeping seconds hand and custom engraved movement rotor. Also, it's probably the only watch in the world with a Death Star as the 12 o'clock marker.View Deal
Metallica x Nixon Black Album Sentry Leather:
Was $250 | Now $200
Taking design cues from Metallica's seminal eponymous album, this sleek watch features a full grain genuine Horween leather band and custom Horween leather-textured dial, with ‘Metallica Barb’ seconds hand.View Deal
