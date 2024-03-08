"There’s odes to pop culture moments in there from Mean Girls to Michelangelo...obviously made a bit goth." Watch the fantastically bonkers video for Bambie Thug's Irish Eurovision entry, Doomsday Blue

Acclaimed nu gen artist Bambie Thug made headlines back in January by earning the right to represent their native Ireland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest. Their track, Doomsday Blue, originally taken from Bambie's 2023 EP Cathexis, beat out entries from five other artists to win Ireland's qualification round for the competition, with the track now set to be entered into this year's Eurovision semi-finals in Mälmo, Sweden in May.

Should Bambie qualify from there, they'll get to perform Doomsday Blue at the Eurovision Song Contest grand final soon after and be given the opportunity to win it all.

Now, the Irish artist has released an official video for Doomsday Blue, and it's an absolute doozy: a haunting, fantastical visual feast that looks like something brainstormed by Lewis Carroll and directed by Tim Burton.

“Filming the music video for Doomsday Blue was mad!" says Bambie. "I’m so proud to have worked with an amazing team filled with so many queer and non-binary people. Camp are a dream to work with, and while the turnaround was ridiculously fast, there was a lot of heart and passion poured into it and I’m super grateful.



"Originally the story for the video was very dark, but since winning the Eurosong, there’s been so many people reaching out about how their children love the song, so I wanted to make sure the video was something enjoyable and accessible for people of all ages," they add. "My sister and I eventually came up with this idea of making it a little more cutesy, spooky and comedic. There’s a lot of odes to pop culture moments in there from Mean Girls and Barbie to The Creation of Adam (Michelangelo)…obviously all made a bit goth.



"I’m excited to share it with everyone and have it out in the world," Bambie concludes. "Now I can focus on bringing it to life in Malmö.”

Watch the video for Doomsday Blue below. The Eurovision Song Contest semi finals take place on May 7 and 9 in Mälmo, with the Final set for May 11.