Bambie Thug is bringing a slice of industrial-pop madness to Ireland's Eurovision 2024 qualifier tonight - and you can help them make it to the final

Rising Irish nu gen star and genre-smashing singer-songwriter Bambie Thug is hoping to make history by representing their home country in the Eurovision Song Contest this Spring - and they're tantalisingly close. Later this evening, the artist will compete with five other acts to decide who will officially get to represent Ireland in the competition, with fans invited to vote for their favourite to go through to the semi-finals in Malmö, Sweden in May.

Bambie will be entering with their pulsating 2023 track Doomsday Blue, originally released on last year's Cathexis EP. Merging bubbly pop with crunching industrial metal, it's guaranteed to be unlike anything else in the competition this year, and given their penchant for dramatic live shows and love of unique visuals, it's safe to say the performance itself will probably be unlike anything else Eurovision has to offer, too. Have a look at the video for 2023 single Tsunami to see what we mean.

Fans can watch Bambie Thug perform Doomsday Blue on Eurosong 2024, which will be broadcast on RTÉ One in Ireland and on RTÉ Player online from 22:35 CET tonight, Friday January 26, with voting commencing once all the performances have taken place. Fans wanting to get on the hype train for Bambie can do so across social media with the hashtag #sendthewitch.

Should Bambie Thug win tonight, they'll take part in one of the two Eurovision Semi Finals, before hopefully making it all the way through to the Final, which takes place in Mälmo on Saturday 11 May.