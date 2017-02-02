Guns N’ Roses South American tour brings in $56 million

It’s been revealed that the South American leg of Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime tour grossed at total of $56 million.

The figures were published by Billboard’s Boxscore, and show that the 13 performances featuring classic era members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan were a huge success – bringing in a combined total of $56,545,220.

The band’s 2016 tour of North America grossed $116.8m over its nine-week run.

Guns N’ Roses claimed eight places in Boxscore’s top 10 highest earning chart, with Aerosmith taking the other two spots, grossing $7m for their pair of performances in Argentina and Brazil in 2016.

Meanwhile, thousands of Guns N’ Roses fans in Wellington, New Zealand, were left drenched when they were locked out of the city’s Westpac Stadium last night.

The gates were due to open at 5pm but it took a further 90 minutes for fans to enter, with Stuff New Zealand reporting that stage preparations were behind because of the difficult weather conditions.

Talking about how the weather was affecting preparations, the band’s production manager Dale Skjerseth said: “It slowed us down a little bit – the wind was the biggest problem from yesterday because we were supposed to be set up yesterday and be done with all of this, but we did it last night and today, so we’re running a little behind.”

Guns N’ Roses continue their tour on February 4 at Auckland’s Western Springs Stadium.

Guns N' Roses Quiz: how well do you know Appetite For Destruction?