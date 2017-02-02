Deep Purple reveal InFinite tracklist

Deep Purple have revealed the tracklist for their upcoming 20th album titled InFinite.

The follow-up to 2013’s Now What?! was produced by Bob Ezrin and will launch on April 7 via earMusic. Deep Purple previously issued a lyric video for opening track Time For Bedlam.

In December, the band announced a tour entitled The Long Goodbye – but refused to elaborate on the meaning of that or the album title.

But vocalist Ian Gillan said: “If you take it literally, you may, quite reasonably, think the ‘Finite’ part of the word describes the life of Deep Purple, with a clear beginning and a nebulous end. But what of the ‘in’ bit?

“The word ‘infinite’ is a three-dimensional, double-edged sword. It describes something that goes on forever in all directions, not unlike its temporal equivalent ‘eternal’. What’s that all about?

“Stephen Hawking declared that, before the Big Bang, there was nothing. That would put the kibosh on the idea of our universe being infinite, as he provides a starting point. So, Hawking’s universe in finite by definition, whether he agrees or not.”

He continued: “Ironically, he is quite wrong – scientists always are eventually – therefore the universe is infinite, which means it will never end, and also means that it never started, and the corollary to that of course is that we don’t exist.

“There is a metaphysical solution to all this, but it will have to wait until the tour is over because there are only 24 hours in a day, for the time being, or 10 hours in a metric day. More on that later.”

Ahead of the UK leg of The Long Goodbye tour in November, Deep Purple will head out on the road with Alice Cooper across North America. The first show will take place in Las Vegas on August 12.

The InFinite cover art

Deep Purple InFinite tracklist

Time For Bedlam Hip Boots All I Got Is You One Night In Vegas Get Me Outta Here The Surprising Johnny’s Band On Top Of The World Birds Of Prey Roadhouse Blues

Deep Purple The Long Goodbye tour 2017

Aug 12: Las Vegas The Cosmopolitan, NV (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 13: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 15: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 16: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 23: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 24: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 26: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 27: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 28: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ (With Alice Cooper)

Aug 30: Noblesville Kipsch Music Center, IN (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 01: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 02: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 03: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 06: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 08: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH (With Alice Cooper)

Sep 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH (With Alice Cooper)

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 18: Manchester Arena

Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 22: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Nov 23: London O2

