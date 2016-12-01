Babymetal to support Guns N’ Roses in Japan

Japanese sensations Babymetal have been named support act for Guns N’ Roses in the trio’s home nation next month.

Axl Rose and co will play five dates in Japan as part of their Not In This Lifetime world tour, which is expected to expand beyond the currently-listed appearances up to March 2017.

Babymetal recently achieved one of the members’ personal ambitions by performing at the giant Tokyo Dome. Su-metal told Metal Hammer: “I really didn’t think we could make it, so I was surprised. Although it made me realise that our goal is in fact beyond this.”

Yuimetal added that the show has been the highlight orf her year, explaining: “Starting at Wembley Arena, we kept moving forward non-stop, all the way to Tokyo Dome.”

Moametal said: “2016 isn’t over yet, so I can’t tell what my highest point is. Every day when I’m with Babymetal I’m at my highest point, and opening new chapters of my life.”

The band will release a live album on December 9, which was recorded during their appearance at London’s Wembley Arena earlier this year.

Guns N’ Roses were recently listed at the top of Pollstar‘s global concert earnings chart with an average income of $5.5m per show – although their ticket price also topped the table with an average price of $117.

Guns N’ Roses Not In This Lifetime 2017 tour dates so far

Japan – with Babymetal

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome

Jan 22: Kobe World Memorial Hall

Jan 25: Yokohama Arena

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Australia & New Zealand

Feb 02: Wellington Westpac Stadium

Feb 04: Auckland Western Springs Stadium

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 11: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

Asia

Feb 25: Singapore Changi Exhibition Centre, Singapore

Feb 28: Bangkok SCG Stadium Thailand

Mar 03: Dubai Autism Rocks Arena, UAE

