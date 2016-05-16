Rob Zombie says Babymetal have 'made death metal cute'

Rob Zombie has once again praised Babymetal, saying the Japanese group had found “a way to make fucking death metal cute.”

Last week, Zombie jumped to Babymetal’s defence when some of his fans hit out after he posed with the trio for a photograph.

Now Zombie says seeing Babymetal live is an experience unlike anything else in rock.

He tells 93X: “I saw them live for the first time the other day, and I just loved it. It was like nothing I had ever seen before.

“Leave it to the Japanese to find a way to make fucking death metal cute. But it was awesome. And the crowd was going fucking apeshit.

“The amount of crowdsurfing and stage diving and just complete mayhem, which made it even funnier, because it’s three cute little girls doing fucking karate on stage and shit, and these guys are dressed like ghosts, all in white.

“It’s the most bizarre fucking thing. It’s totally worth watching. It’s so good.”

When some fans reacted negatively to Zombie posing with Babymetal at the Carolina Rebellion festival, he issued a number of replies including: “They roll harder than you” and “These three girls had more energy than 90% of the bands we play with.”

Babymetal play at this summer’s Download festival and Zombie is currently on tour in support of his latest album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser, released last month via Universal Music.

