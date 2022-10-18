Babymetal to return to the UK and Europe in April

Babymetal will undertake their first UK and European dates for three years in April/May, as special guests on Sabaton's arena tour.



"We are extremely happy to welcome Babymetal to our already much anticipated tour in Europe 2023," says Sabaton bass player Pär Sundström. “The energy and power of this band will for sure make each night something special."

The Japanese duo and the Swedish power metal quintet already have some shared history, as Sabaton vocalist Joakim Brodén guested on the track Oh! MAJINAI on Babymetal's third album, Metal Galaxy. Brodén is enthused about hooking up with the band once more in Europe.

“If there ever was a band that would break all the rules, it’s Babymetal with the power and precision to deliver a full on heavy metal show!” he states. “It’s not our first rodeo together, expect nothing but excellence from Babymetal!”

With Lordi opening the show each night, Sabaton and Babymetal will play:



April 14: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

April 15: London OVO Arena Wembley, UK

April 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

April 18: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

April 21: Paris Zenith, FRA

April 22: Frankfurt Festhalle, GER

April 24: Hamburg Barclays Arena, GER

April 25: Esch / Alzette Rockhal, LUX

April 28 Stockholm Avicii Arena, SWE

April 29: Oslo Spektrum, NOR

April 30: Copenhagen – Royal Arena, DEN



May 02: Hannover ZAG Arena, GER

May 03: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

May 05: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, GER

May 06: Quarterback Immobilien Arena, GER

May 07: Vienna Stadthalle, AUS

May 09: Lodz Atlas Arena, POL

May 10: Ostrava Arena Ostrava, CZE

May 12: Cologne Lanxess Arena, GER

May 13: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BEL

May 15: Munich Olympiahalle, GER

May 18: Tallinn Saku Arena, EST

May 19: Helsinki Ice Hall, FIN

May 20: Kuopio Kuopio Hall, FIN



Babymetal's first new album in four years, The Other One, will arrive in Spring also, on March 24, to be precise. The record will be a concept album.

"The concept album reveals the other side of the Babymetal story that, until now, remains untold," the band explained in a statement accompanying the news. "A total of 10 songs have been discovered within The Other One restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered."