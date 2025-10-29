Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and her friends dressed up as Babymetal for Halloween – and they absolutely smashed it

North West, the daughter of reality TV star Kim Kardashian and disgraced musician Ye (Kanye West), has gone viral by dressing up as Babymetal for Halloween.

On Tuesday (October 28), the 12-year-old and two of her friends cosplayed as the famous Japanese metal trio and mimed along to The End, the band’s 2023 collaboration single with American rapper Lil Uzi Vert.

The ‘performance’ was shared across three videos and one slideshow on Kim and North’s shared TikTok account, and has gathered more than 10 million views in total.

The mime-along is the latest in a series of Halloween videos the account has posted this year. Last week, Kim and North teamed up with North’s grandmother, Kris Jenner, to dress up as a host of influencers. In 2024, North posted six videos showing off various Halloween cosplays, including dressing up as renowned rapper Tyler, The Creator.

North’s appreciation for Babymetal isn’t a total surprise. Kim said in 2021 that her then-eight-year-old had become “a full goth girl” who listens to heavy metal.

“North is like goth. She’s into Hot Topic,” she told Ellen Degeneres. “She puts fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath. She’s just, like, a full goth girl.”

After Kim’s comments, Sharon Osbourne, former Black Sabbath manager and wife of lead singer Ozzy Osbourne, took to Instagram to welcome North to the metal community, sharing a screenshot of a news story about the youngster’s music tastes.

Babymetal put out their new album, Metal Forth, in August. The band are currently in the middle of a world tour promoting the release, set to continue at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 1. Next summer, the band will play numerous European metal festivals, including Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park in Germany, Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium and Tons Of Rock in Sweden.