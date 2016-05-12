Ayreon issue trailer for The Theatre Equation live film

Ayreon have released a trailer for their upcoming live DVD The Theater Equation.

The package will be available on DVD and Blu-ray from June 17 via InsideOut Music. The show was filmed last year in Rotterdam and features Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie alongside Heather Findlay, Anneke van Giersbergen and others, plus a 19-piece rock choir.

Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen based the performance around his 2004 album The Human Equation.

Lucassen says: “Even today as I write this, I am amazed and touched by how hard everyone worked and how much love and care they generously gave to make it all happen. Sometimes the dream becomes reality.”

The Theater Equation is subtitled in nine different languages and includes 90 minutes of bonus content.

Ayreon: The Theater Equation cast

James LaBrie as Me

Devon Graves as Agony

Heather Findlay as Love

Eric Clayton as Reason

Magnus Ekwall as Pride

Marcela Bovio as Wife

Irene Jansen as Passion

Anneke van Giersbergen as Fear

Jermain van der Bogt (Wudstik) as Best Friend

Mike Mills as Rage/Father

Nienke Verboom as Nurse

Peter Moltmaker as Doctor

Anita van der Hoeven as Mom

Ayreon band

Ed Warby: drums

Jeroen Goossens: flutes and woodwind

Johan van Stratum: bass

Maaike Peterse: cello

Ben Mathot: violin

Marcel Coenen: guitars

Freek Gielen: guitars

Erik van Ittersum: keyboards

Ruben Wijga: keyboards

Epic Rock Choir

