Ayreon issue trailer for The Theatre Equation live film

Ayreon have released a trailer for their upcoming live DVD The Theater Equation.
The package will be available on DVD and Blu-ray from June 17 via InsideOut Music. The show was filmed last year in Rotterdam and features Dream Theater frontman James LaBrie alongside Heather Findlay, Anneke van Giersbergen and others, plus a 19-piece rock choir.
Ayreon mastermind Arjen Lucassen based the performance around his 2004 album The Human Equation.
Lucassen says: “Even today as I write this, I am amazed and touched by how hard everyone worked and how much love and care they generously gave to make it all happen. Sometimes the dream becomes reality.”
The Theater Equation is subtitled in nine different languages and includes 90 minutes of bonus content.
Ayreon: The Theater Equation cast
James LaBrie as Me
Devon Graves as Agony
Heather Findlay as Love
Eric Clayton as Reason
Magnus Ekwall as Pride
Marcela Bovio as Wife
Irene Jansen as Passion
Anneke van Giersbergen as Fear
Jermain van der Bogt (Wudstik) as Best Friend
Mike Mills as Rage/Father
Nienke Verboom as Nurse
Peter Moltmaker as Doctor
Anita van der Hoeven as Mom
Ayreon band
Ed Warby: drums
Jeroen Goossens: flutes and woodwind
Johan van Stratum: bass
Maaike Peterse: cello
Ben Mathot: violin
Marcel Coenen: guitars
Freek Gielen: guitars
Erik van Ittersum: keyboards
Ruben Wijga: keyboards
Epic Rock Choir