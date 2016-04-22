Ayreon sign with Mascot Label Group

Ayreon have signed a deal with Mascot Label Group.

The project led by multi-instrumentalist Arjen Lucassen have hooked up with the label for the digital release of seven of the band’s albums.

1995’s The Final Experiment, 1996’s Actual Fantasy, 1998’s Into the Electric Castle, 2000’s Universal Migrator Part 1: The Dream Sequencer and Universal Migrator Part 2: Flight of the Migrator, 2004’s The Human Equation, and 2008’s 01011001 are now available via all major digital platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Lucassen says: “At first I didn’t feel the urge to change labels. But in the back of my mind was the feeling that I really liked the atmosphere and the people at Mascot.

“This Dutch company just felt good. CEO Ed van Zijl simply said yes to everything I asked for. Plus, it was time for a fresh new start.”

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Lucassen would guest on Stewart Bell’s upcoming album The Antechamber Of Being Part 2.