AVKRVST share video for "anthem of forsaken hope" Arcane Clouds

Mournful Norwegian prog rock quintet AVKRVST have shared a video for Arcane Clouds, the second single to b taken from the band's upcoming debut album The Approbation which will be released through InsideOut Music on June 16.

The Approbation is a concept album about a bleak soul who is left solely with his thoughts, isolated on a cabin deep into the dark forests, far away from civilisation and takes the listener though the thoughts of a man struggling towards the acceptance of death, being hauled into the abyss.

“Arcane Clouds is the second single off the concept debut album The Approbation, and the anthem of forsaken hope," the band state. "An inner voice trying to convince you to fight back and keep your head above water, while the ghosts are hunting you down.”

In keeping with the solitary dark theme, the whole album was written and recorded at a cabin in Alvdal in Norway during a rainy, cold Autumn and Winter. Throughout the album, the sounds of rain and train horns from afar can be heard, which are actual sounds recorded outside the cabin at night under the stars.

AVKRVST have previously released a vide for The Pale Moon.

Pre-order The Approbation.