Avenged Sevenfold to stream live 3D virtual reality gig this week

Avenged Sevenfold will stream a 3D, 360-degree live performance around the world on October 27 (Thursday).
The performance will begin at 8.30pm PDT (3.30am GMT) on the band’s Facebook page.
Avenged Sevenfold have teamed up with Universal Music Group (UMG), Capitol Records and VRLIVE for the event, which is described as “a global, 3D/360-degree, live-streamed virtual reality performance.”
The event description continues: “Fans around the world will be able to view the live stream on UMG’s newly released VRTGO VR platform, powered by VRLIVE’s advanced technology, and experience Avenged Sevenfold’s electrifying set as if they were there for this first-of-its-kind immersive event. VRTGO is freely available on iOS and Android.”
Full details on the event can be found at Avenged Sevenfold’s website.
Michelle Jubelirer of Capitol Records says: “We are constantly working to create opportunities for our artists to connect with their fans in new and exciting ways.
“We’re thrilled to work with Avenged Sevenfold and VRLIVE to bring this unique experience to Avenged Sevenfold fans around the world.”
VRLIVE will also be streaming the event to 50 Samsung Gear VR headsets on the ground level at the event for the guests to virtually transport themselves to the stage.
Avenged Sevenfold this month released a video for their new track The Stage, taken from their upcoming seventh album – which is rumoured to be called Voltaic Oceans and is expected to be released on December 9.
Avenged Sevenfold tour dates 2016⁄2017
Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena
Jan 15: Sheffield Arena
Jan 16: Manchester Arena
Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Jan 21: London O2 Arena
Jan 22: London O2 Arena
Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany
Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany
Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy
Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria
Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France
Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France
Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark
Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway