Avenged Sevenfold to stream live 3D virtual reality gig this week

Avenged Sevenfold will stream a 3D, 360-degree live performance around the world on October 27 (Thursday).

The performance will begin at 8.30pm PDT (3.30am GMT) on the band’s Facebook page.

Avenged Sevenfold have teamed up with Universal Music Group (UMG), Capitol Records and VRLIVE for the event, which is described as “a global, 3D/360-degree, live-streamed virtual reality performance.”

The event description continues: “Fans around the world will be able to view the live stream on UMG’s newly released VRTGO VR platform, powered by VRLIVE’s advanced technology, and experience Avenged Sevenfold’s electrifying set as if they were there for this first-of-its-kind immersive event. VRTGO is freely available on iOS and Android.”

Full details on the event can be found at Avenged Sevenfold’s website.

Michelle Jubelirer of Capitol Records says: “We are constantly working to create opportunities for our artists to connect with their fans in new and exciting ways.

“We’re thrilled to work with Avenged Sevenfold and VRLIVE to bring this unique experience to Avenged Sevenfold fans around the world.”

VRLIVE will also be streaming the event to 50 Samsung Gear VR headsets on the ground level at the event for the guests to virtually transport themselves to the stage.

Avenged Sevenfold this month released a video for their new track The Stage, taken from their upcoming seventh album – which is rumoured to be called Voltaic Oceans and is expected to be released on December 9.

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena

Jan 16: Manchester Arena

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 21: London O2 Arena

Jan 22: London O2 Arena

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

