A Ghoul from Ghost says industry struggles are good for music

Ghost’s Nameless Ghoul says the evolution of the music industry is actually “good” for music.

He says record labels turning their focus to streaming services instead of album sales means that artists aim to write better singles – which will help elevate the quality of music on the market.

He tells Jonesy’s Jukebox: “I think it’s better now than it was a decade ago, in the sense that you do have the streaming and all that. I think the dark ages of when it was just flying in the wind is gone, so that’s good.

“But for better or for worse, the bad thing now is that we’re back in the 50s in a way, where it’s only singles. And all labels are just fighting for streams, so the only thing that is important is that you make good songs.

“So it’s good, because you have to write. Every song needs to count, and you don’t overswamp the whole market with shit. But, yeah, I like making records. There.”

Ghost recently released their Popestar EP and are working on their fourth studio album.

Last month a report found that revenue from music streaming from platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify and Deezer grew by 49% in the UK last year – while overall music sales and money raised through live shows fell.

But acts such as Sixx AM, Radiohead and Anthrax have previously spoken out against YouTube’s supposedly unfair rate of pay to artists – with Metallica manager Peter Mensch describing the website as “the devil.”

And though Lars Ulrich recently described the music business as the “wild west,” he said the lack of predictability in the industry nowadays has helped Metallica relax their approach to band business.

