Avenged Sevenfold plan 'spectacular' video for God Damn

Avenged Sevenfold are working on ideas for a “fucked up” video for new track God Damn.

Guitarist Zacky Vengeance says he and the band are throwing around ideas for a promo video to follow-up the one they released for The Stage in October. The Stage is the title track from the band’s new album.

And Vengeance says God Damn is the next track he hopes to create a video for – and he vows to stick to his tried and tested method of coming up with “fucked up scenarios” for the clip.

He tells TeamRock Radio: “We’ve been talking really seriously about doing something for God Damn. And I think we will take it in a completely different direction than The Stage. What direction I don’t quite know.

“But being the biggest cynic and critic of modern music videos, it’s going to have to be something really spectacular or else I don’t even file like there’s a point in doing the video.”

On how he develops video concepts, Vengeance adds: “I start in my own head with the most fucked up scenarios in videos that I can think of that will blow people’s minds. And then I start working backwards from there and think how we can turn it into a video that people can watch.

“I try to think so far out of the box. I throw away 99% of my ideas because they start so far into left field, but every now and again something will catch, like The Stage. I’m so truly proud of that video, but I look forward to trying to top it.

“We’ll do something and I promise it’ll be worth watching.”

A7X tour Europe on early 2017.

Jan 10: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 12: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

Jan 13: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Jan 15: Sheffield Arena, UK

Jan 16: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jan 21: London O2 Arena, UK

Jan 22: London O2 Arena, UK

Feb 12: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Feb 13: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Feb 15: Berlin Arena, Germany

Feb 16: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Feb 18: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Feb 20: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Feb 21: Milan Forum, Italy

Feb 23: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 26: Zurich Halle 622, Austria

Feb 28: Lille Zenith Arena, France

Mar 01: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 02: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

Mar 04: Copenhagen Valby Hallen, Denmark

Mar 07: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Mar 09: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Mar 10: Oslo Telenor, Norway

