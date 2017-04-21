Metallica’s Robert Trujillo discusses son Tye’s Korn stint

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has spoken about his son Tye playing bass with Korn.

The 12-year-old was brought into the lineup in place of Fieldy for the band’s run of South American dates in support of latest album The Serenity Of Suffering.

And earlier this week, Jonathan Davis and co shared footage of the youngster on stage with them at Bogota’s Gran Carpa De Las Americas in Colombia.

Trujillo tells Brazil’s GloboPlay: “I never forced him on music. I always felt that if he wanted to embrace an instrument, great – I’d try to help him with it.

“Initially it was drums. And then around that same time, when he was one, he had a little plastic guitar. He would play it all the time, just strumming it – to the point where the plastic was worn down.”

Trujillo continues: “It’s a beautiful thing, because he’s still a 12-year-old and he still acts wild and crazy as a 12-year-old should. But when it comes to music, he’s very focused.

“And with Korn, it’s funny, because I haven’t shown him anything at all for the Korn stuff – I’ve been too busy and I’ve been out of town a lot – and he’s taking this opportunity very serious.”

Introducing Tye last week, Korn said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Fieldy is unable to make the shows so the band will be joined by a special guest. Filling in for bass duties will be Tye Trujillo – the 12-year old son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo and member of NorCal group The Helmets.

“We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye.

“We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.”

Korn have five South American dates remaining on their current tour. Find their full list of upcoming live dates below.

Munky: It's difficult to put Korn in a category