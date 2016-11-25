Avenged Sevenfold: Some will think album is full of mistakes

M Shadows has predicted that while some Avenged Sevenfold fans will be fully engaged by latest album The Stage, some won’t understand it – and might even think it’s loaded with “almost mistakes.”

The band sneak-released the title last month as a way of escaping from the traditional release cycle, and having people prejudge the material before it had been heard.

A studio video above sees Avenged Sevenfold discussing whether a particular note is too distracting to use, and shows guitarist Zacky Vengeance looking bemused as they try to run through their track Sunny Disposition.

Shadows says: “The record is very ‘out’ – there’s a lot of notes that people may not be able to understand at first.

“It’s a major shift for the band and it’ll be interesting to see how people take that. I think it’ll become some people’s favourite thing that they ever heard from us.

“There’ll be some who don’t understand it at all, and think it’s almost mistakes. ‘This can’t be right!’

“That’s exciting to us. It’s exciting to challenge our fans. In life, if you’re not feeling something, then what’s the point?”

The Stage is on sale now, featuring new drummer Brooks Wackerman. Avenged Sevenfold are embroiled in a legal battle with former label Warner Bros, who will release a best-of compilation on December 2.

