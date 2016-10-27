Avenged Sevenfold new album details apparently leaked online

The title, tracklist and cover art for Avenged Sevenfold’s upcoming seventh album have apparently been leaked online.

Amazon Canada has a listing, including album artwork, for a CD called The Stage, while Musik Universe shows pictures of a physical version of what it says is the new album, complete with tracklist. The Metal Core also has images of a physical copy of the CD. Both the album art and tracklist can be viewed below.

Avenged Sevenfold recently released a new single called The Stage, but it was thought that the album would be called Voltaic Oceans and that it would be released on December 9. The apparent arrival of physical copies with some retailers has sparked excitement that The Stage could be released sooner than that.

The band have yet to confirm or deny any of the rumours and no release date has been announced.

Meanwhile, Avenged Sevenfold have released video footage of a fan who proposed to his girlfriend on stage during their appearance at California’s Aftershock festival.

Frontman M Shadows invites the couple up onstage and as the man begins his speech to his now fiancee, the singer reminds him to get down on one knee.

“We make relationships happen,” Shadows says. “That’s what we’re here for right?” The video can be viewed below.

Tonight (Thursday) the band will stream a 3D, 360-degree live performance via their Facebook page. The performance will begin at 8.30pm PDT (3.30am GMT). The band’s website has now been updated with a countdown timer for the virtual realist experience.

Avenged Sevenfold The Stage tracklist

The Stage Paradigm Sunny Disposition God Damn Creating God Angels Simulation Higher Roman Sky Fermi Paradox Exist

Avenged Sevenfold: from hardcore outcasts to heavy metal heroes