A7X resurrect Chapter Four

Avenged Sevenfold have released an archive video for their track Chapter Four from their reissue Waking The Fallen: Resurrected.

The album, launched in August, is a new look at their 2003 record Waking The Fallen. Guitarist Johnny Christ recently said the process of curating the 2014 edition had been a bittersweet experience as they recalled life with late drummer Jimmy ‘The Rev’ Sullivan.

The three-disc edition includes 11 B-sides, live and alternative versions of songs, music videos, unseen live clips and a 30-minute documentary.

A7X recently confirmed the release date for their Deathbat mobile game. Guitarist Zacky Vengeance has reported the band have been inspired by “over the top and slightly offensive” music for the follow-up to last year’s Hail To The King.

Waking The Fallen: Resurrected tracklist

CD 1

Waking The Fallen 2. Unholy Confessions 3. Chapter Four 4. Remenissions 5. Desecrate Through Reverence 6. Eternal Rest 7. Second Heartbeat 8. Radiant Eclipse 9. I Won’t See You Tonight Part 1 10. I Won’t See You Tonight Part 2 11. Clairvoyant Disease 12. And All Things Will End

CD 2

Waking The Fallen: Resurrected 2. Second Heartbeat (Alternate Version) 3. Chapter Four (Demo) 4. Remenissions (Demo) 5. I Won’t See You Tonight Part 1 (Demo) 6. I Won’t See You Tonight Part 2 (Demo) 7. Intro/Chapter Four (Live In Ventura) 8. Desecrate Through Reverence (Live In Pomona) 9. Eternal Rest (Live In Pomona) 10. Unholy Confessions (Live In Ventura) 11. Second Heartbeat (Live In Ventura) 12. I Won’t See You Tonight Pt. 1 (Live In Ventura) 13. I Won’t See You Tonight Pt. 2 (Live In Ventura)

DVD