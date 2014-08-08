A7X anniversary takes them back in time

Avenged Sevenfold's Johnny Christ says working on the reissue of second album Waking The Fallen has made him take stock of their success.

The bassist recalls handing out free demos around the time they recorded the 2003 record, set for relaunch in the form of Waking The Fallen: Resurrected.

Christ tells Loudwire: “There was a time when we were in a van and handing out CDs at Warped Tour. We had a two-song EP that we were handing out for free, just to promote ourselves. That’s a very different thing than where we are at now.”

The reissue includes a DVD which features footage of the band with drummer The Rev, who died in 2009. Although seeing his late friend in film still hurts, Christ says the pain is easing with time.

“Any time we see stuff with Jimmy it’s bittersweet,” the bassist reports. “Little by little we get by a little better each time. Things start to get a little easier; anyone who’s lost someone knows that you still feel that way. But you find out that you can celebrate it rather than let it hurt you.

“It’s actually nice to see The Rev, all in black, wearing makeup and everything like that; it’s fun to look back and see that youthful time.”

Waking The Fallen: Resurrected is released on August 25.