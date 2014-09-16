A7X confirm Deathbat launch

Avenged Sevenfold have confirmed the launch date for their Deathbat game – it appears on October 16 via Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

It’s based on the band’s sixth album Hail To The King, released last year, and features late drummer Jimmy ‘The Rev’ Sullivan as an unlockable character.

Frontman M Shadows revealed the band’s plans in June, explaining that each of them had been deeply involved in the development of their in-game roles. He said: “With the blessing of his parents we put The Rev in the game. Once you unlock his character you can use him as your comrade to help you through the levels.”

Deathbat also includes eight A7X tracks recorded for the soundtrack plus a number of classics from their catalogue.