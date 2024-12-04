Live Is But A Dream…: Avenged Sevenfold announce European summer tour for 2025

Arena-metal juggernauts Avenged Sevenfold have announced a string of European shows and festival dates for summer 2025.

The 12 concerts will take place on the mainland in June, and they include headline spots at the Release Athens, Rock For People, Provinssi Rock and Tons Of Rock festivals. The full list of dates is below and tickets are now available.

The jaunt will mark the Californians’ second European visit since they released eighth album Life Is But A Dream… via Warners in 2023. It will also be their first time ever playing Greece, Slovenia and Lithuania.

Currently, the European run is the sole fully fledged tour the band have confirmed for 2025. Their only other announced concert for next year is a standalone performance at Vivo x El Rock in Peru in March.

Although Life Is But A Dream… divided fans upon release, with some not appreciating the album’s more avant-garde turns, it received critical acclaim. Metal Hammer’s Dave Everley gave it a near-perfect 4.5 stars. He called it “a brilliantly deranged, LSD-soaked psycho-metal musical” and concluded, “What kind of madness is this? The very best kind.”

The new album’s songs have been heavily played live. When Avenged headlined Download festival in the UK this June, five of its 11 songs made the setlist. However, the band found themselves in a nostalgic mood this October, when they played an intimate 25th anniversary concert at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California. Only cuts from 2003 album Waking The Fallen and 2005’s City Of Evil were played.

Any hopes of Avenged honouring the 20th anniversary of City… during their 2025 dates should be tempered, however. Earlier this year, amid contemporaries from Lamb Of God and Mastodon to Bullet For My Valentine and Trivium announcing tours playing albums in full, frontman M. Shadows said the idea doesn’t interest his band.

“We’re just not a band that wants to go take an old record on tour right now,” he told Rock Feed. “It doesn’t interest us, it doesn’t excite us, but one night does. And it really isn’t shots fired, ’cause everyone’s doing those tours. Just for us, personally, it doesn’t wanna make us get out of bed and go do that. But one night seems really fun to us.”

Jun 7: Athens Release, Greece

Jun 11: Hradec Králové Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jun 14: Vienne Théâtre Antique, France

Jun 16: Milan Carroponte, Italy

Jun 18: Ljubljana Križanke, Slovenia

Jun 19: Budapest Park, Hungary

Jun 21: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany

Jun 22: Wroclaw Hala Stulecta, Poland

Jun 24: Vilnius Lukiškės 2.0, Lithuania

Jun 26: Seinäjoki Provinssi Rock, Finland

Jun 28: Oslo Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 29: Rättvik Dalhalla, Sweden