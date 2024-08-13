Avenged Sevenfold announce intimate club show, playing Waking The Fallen and City Of Evil songs

Avenged Sevenfold have announced a 25th-anniversary show where they’ll be playing classic material in an intimate venue.

The California metal titans will perform at The Observatory in Santa Ana on October 25. The setlist will be composed of material from their fan-favourite albums Waking The Fallen (2003) and City Of Evil (2005), with support coming from hardcore punks Death By Stereo.

Tickets to the event will go on sale Friday (August 16), available only to members of the band’s Deathbats fan club. Tickets cost $25, and customers can only buy up to two each.

Avenged Sevenfold formed in Huntington Beach, California, in 1999. They released their debut album Sounding The Seventh Trumpet in 2001, before signing a record deal with independent punk label Hopeless. Their label debut, Waking The Fallen, was an underground hit, reaching number 12 in the US Independent Albums chart. The video for its single, Unholy Confessions, was a mainstay on music television channels.

City Of Evil was released via major label Warner Bros and achieved even greater success, reaching number 30 on the US Billboard 200 and 63 on the UK Albums chart. It’s been certified Platinum in the US and Gold in the UK and Canada.

Avenged Sevenfold released their eighth album, Life Is But A Dream…, last year to positive reviews but mixed fan response. Metal Hammer gave the release a glowing nine-out-of-10 review.

“Yes, Life Is But A Dream… is indulgent. Of course it is,” wrote journalist Dave Everley. “A lot of people won’t want to come along for the ride, and how this stuff is going to fit alongside their older material live is anyone’s guess.

“But Avenged Sevenfold have scaled the mountain and looked out over all that surrounds them, then plunged headfirst into the void, not knowing where, when or even if they’ll land. What kind of madness is this? The very best kind.”

Avenged Sevenfold toured Europe earlier this year to promote the album and headlined Download festival. Ahead of their intimate Santa Ana show, the band will play at Rocklahoma in Pryor, Oklahoma, on August 30 and Rock In Rio in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on September 15.