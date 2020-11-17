Avatar announce four part concert stream ‘experience’, Avatar Ages

Avatar have announced a series of concert streams, billed as Avatar Ages - An Impossible Concert Experience - to take place in January 2021.

The four part concert film experience launches January 9 and will feature songs from the Swedes’ back catalogue, starting with a performance of their latest album in full, Hunter Gatherer, out now via Century Media.

The subsequent January concerts will feature fan voted setlists—chosen by ticket purchasers—with songs from Avatar Country, Feathers & Flesh, Hail The Apocalypse, Black Waltz, Thoughts of No Tomorrow, Schlacht and Avatar.

The schedule of Avatar Ages - An Impossible Concert Experience concert stream events is as follows:

Saturday, January 9 – Age of Dreams (Hunter Gatherer from start to finish plus Avatar's biggest songs)

Saturday, January 16 – Age of Illusions (Feathers & Flesh and Avatar Country fan voted set list)

Saturday, January 23 – Age of Madness (Black Waltz and Hail the Apocalypse fan voted set list)

Saturday, January 30 – Age of Memories (Thoughts of No Tomorrow, Schlacht and Avatar fan voted set list)

About the performances, frontman Johannes Eckerström says, “Nothing can top the feeling of standing eye to eye with the roaring beast that is a metal crowd, hungry for blood. Instead, what we are setting out to do is a series of shows we could never do on a normal stage. You will see Avatar as you've never seen us before. More music, more madness. We enter this with a game plan like no other, but ultimately the power is yours. This is something we'll create together. We have missed you.”

Concert stream tickets are available for individual shows and as a 4-show package. Various ticket bundles are also available, offering exclusive merchandise such as t-shirts, hoodies, vinyl, and a commemorative laminate. A limited number of exclusive virtual Meet & Greets with the entire band are also available. Fans will be able to select their date and time period in advance, and after their personal Meet and Greet, they’ll receive a video file of their conversation, as well as the opportunity to take pictures during the experience. Further details and tickets are available from the band’s website.

Each livestream debuts on its respective date at 1:00 PM Pacific / 4:00 PM Eastern / 10:00 PM CET remains on-demand for 72 hours.

Fan voting for the Age of Illusions, Age of Madness and Age of Memories concert stream set lists will be emailed a link to activate fan voting after purchasing their virtual concert ticket. Purchasers will be able to choose their 10 favourite songs for each set list and submit directly to the band. Fan voting is only open to those who purchase a livestream ticket or bundle.