Australian proggers The Omnific announce London headline show

Australian progressive instrumental trio The Omnific - featuring the unique line-up of two bass players and a drummer - have announced that they will headline The Black Heart in Camden, London on May 17.

The band will be supporting fellow Australian prog rockers Ne Obliviscaris on the second half of their upcoming European tour in May, although Andoran prog metallers Persefone will be supporting on the leg that includes the UK date.

"We're stoked to bring back the bass to Europe and the UK for the first time in four years, after such a crazy time for the world in between," enthUses drummer Jerome Lematua. "We're so excited to perform songs from Escapades live for our fans, who have been waiting so patiently. We can't wait to see you all soon!"

As well as the London headline show, The Omnific will also perform six headline dates throughout Eastern Europe in June. Support for the London show comes from Israeli prog metal band Walkways.

The Omnific headline shows:

May 17: UK London The Black Heart

Jun 4: POL Warsaw Chmury

Jun 6: HUN Budapest Robot

Jun 7: ROM Timisoara Manufactura

Jun 8: ROM Bucharest Quantic Club

Jun 9: BLG Sofia Singles

Get tickets.