Audio-Technica put a fresh spin on their range with the “ultimate beginner turntable"

Say hello the fully automatic, two-speed Audio-Technica LP70xBT - a record player designed to be enjoyed by newcomers to the world of vinyl

Audio-Technica LP70xBT
(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

Audio-Technica have revealed details of a new addition to their wide range of turntables: the AT-LP70xBT - a record player the Japanese audio firm say is perfectly suited for those taking their first steps into vinyl.

The sleek-looking unit is a fully automatic, belt-driven turntable which performs at both 33⅓ and 45 RPM and also contains a built-in, switchable phono-preamp.

It’s Bluetooth enabled so you can hook up it up to your wireless speakers or connect to wired speakers with the included RCA cable.

Audio-Technica say: “Acting as a sophisticated gateway for audiophiles taking their first steps into the world of vinyl, the AT-LP70xBT combines the tactility and warmth of analogue audio with the convenience of Bluetooth technology to deliver a seamless listening experience for any setup.

“While the AT-LP70xBT is ideal for fledgling vinyl enthusiasts, its sound performance will delight even the most seasoned audiophiles. Its stylish three-piece anti-resonance chassis provides a solid foundation to dampen unwanted noise, replicating music with sparkling clarity and detail.”

The AT-LP70xBT also features a removable dust cover and will launch in mid-late August in three colour variations: Black/silver, white/silver and black/bronze priced at £219 / €249 / $249.

Audio-Technica AT-LP70xBT
(Image credit: Audio-Technica)

