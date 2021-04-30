At The Gates share Spectre of Extinction video to preview The Nightmare Of Being

At The Gates have shared the video for Spectre of Extinction, the first single to be taken from their forthcoming video The Nightmare Of Being album.

The song features a guest appearance by King Diamond guitarist Andy La Rocque, while the video was directed by Patric Ullaeus (In Flames/Arch Enemy).

ATG vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant says, “It is always very hard to choose which song to release to the public first, especially with this album having so many layers and textures. We did feel, however, that this, the opening track of the record, represented the overall feel of the album. It has the musical depths that you would expect from an At The Gates track, and still carries that intensity and urgency that we have always tried to get across with our music.”

“For the video, it was wonderful to be able to continue the work with the mighty Patric Ullaeus, as he understands our vision with the music and is willing to go all the way to portray the song’s inner dimensions. I think he did that excellently with this one and I’m very proud of the result. The lyrics deal with humanity’s will and how that clashes with our consciousness, and our knowledge of our mortality. Enjoy!”

Speaking of the concept behind The Nightmare Of Being, Lindberg Redant says: "The overall theme deals with the topic of pessimism, and I have been diving deep down in pessimistic philosophers. Trying to understand this way of looking at the world. It is not a negative album, more a gateway into new ideas for me personally, trying out different perspectives. You could call the album an introduction to pessimism as a concept, I guess. It is a very dark album, but not negative…”

“It still sounds like At The Gates, 100 per cent,” he emphasises. “It is just more of everything.”

The Nightmare Of Being will be released on July 2 via Century Media Records.