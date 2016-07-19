Kiss star Gene Simmons falls on stage

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons took a tumble while performing with the band in Bozeman, Montana, at the weekend.

Video footage shows Simmons, 66, stumbling and falling on to his backside as the band run through a performance of Rock And Roll All Nite. It was captured by YouTube user Charlie Mulluk and can be viewed below.

A roadie rushes to his aid and helps him back to his feet. Simmons appeared to suffer no lasting injuries as he is seen immediately returning to his position at the microphone to address the crowd.

Simmons recently said he would back Apple’s plan to disable iPhone cameras at gigs.

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley recently said Kiss could make a new album, but admitted he knows fans would only tolerate new music rather than demand it.

The band are on the road on their Freedom To Rock tour.

Kiss 2016 Freedom To Rock US tour

Jul 20: Independence Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, MO

Jul 22: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Jul 23: Springfield JQH Arena, MO

Jul 25: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Jul 27: Sioux City Tyson Events Center, IA

Jul 29: Cheyenne Cheyenne Frontier Days, WY

Jul 30: Minot North Dakota State Fair, ND

Aug 01: Mankato Verizon Wireless Center, MN

Aug 03: Duluth Amsoil Arena, MN

Aug 05: Moline iWireless Arena, IL

Aug 06: La Crosse La Crosse Center, WI

Aug 08: Milwaukee BMO Harris Bradley Center , WI

Aug 10: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Aug 12: Fort Wayne Allen County Memorial ColiseumIN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 15: Saginaw Dow Event Center, MI

Aug 17: Springfield Illinois State Fair, IL

Aug 20: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Aug 22: Dayton Nutter Center, OH

Aug 24: Toledo Huntington Center, OH

Aug 26: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Aug 27: Erie Erie Insurance Arena, PA

Aug 29: Rochester Blue Cross Arena, NY

Aug 30: State College Bryce Jordan Center, PA

Sep 01: Allentown Great Allentown Fair, PA

Sep 03: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Sep 04: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Sep 07: Bridgeport Webster Bank Arena, CT

Sep 09: Richmond Richmond Coliseum, VA

Sep 10: Huntington Big Sandy Arena, WV

