Asking Alexandria release Here I Am video

View Asking Alexandria’s video for Here I Am, taken from 4th album The Black

Asking Alexandria video still
A still from the Asking Alexandria video

Asking Alexandria have released a video for their track Here I Am.

It’s taken from fourth album The Black – their first with Denis Stoff after their split with Danny Worsnop – which was launched in March.

Guitarist Ben Bruce recently said the record was dripping with “raw energy and aggression,” adding: “You turn it on and you’re like, ‘Wow, they’re back.’”

Asking Alexandria complete their current run of tour dates with appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.

Asking Alexandria tour dates

May 28: Festival Vivo x El Rock, Peru
Jun 09: London Troxy, UK
Jun 18: Seiram Fest, ID
Jun 25: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO
Jul 15: Rock USA, WI
Jul 17: Chicago Open Air, IL
Jul 21: St Louis Ready Room, MO
Jul 22: Gathering Of The Juggalos, OH
Aug 13: Dirtfest, MI
Aug 15: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK
Aug 16: London Koko, UK
Aug 18: Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany
Aug 19: Open Air Gampel, Switzerland
Aug 20: Elbriot Festival, Germany
Aug 21: Cologne Gloria Theater, Germany
Aug 23: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Aug 24: Strand Festival, Hungary
Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK
Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK