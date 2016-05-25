Paul Stanley says 'life's too short' to hold Ace grudge

Paul Stanley says it was about time he worked with Ace Frehley again because “life’s too short.”

The Kiss frontman appears on former bandmate Frehley’s solo album Origins Vol.1, singing on a version of Free’s Fire And Water. And in an interview filmed on the set of the video for the track, the pair discuss the collaboration and their relationship.

Stanley tells 95.5 KLOS: “Look, life’s too short, and regardless of whatever differences we will have and continue to have and things that we don’t agree on, there’s no denying what we started together.

“And what we started together is the reason that we’re still here today. So why not celebrate it?”

Frehley left Kiss for the second and final time in 2002 and he was thrilled that he managed to convince Stanley to work with him again.

He says: “I’m gonna be honest, I was patiently awaiting the email and finally I got it and I was just completely floored. I thought it was a very special vocal, it brought tears to my eyes. The track came out way better than I anticipated.”

Origins Vol.1 was released in April and also features guest appearances from Slash, Lita Ford, John 5 and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready.

