Asking Alexandria issue I Won't Give In video

Asking Alexandria have released a video for their single I Won’t Give In.

The band are working on the follow-up to 2013’s From Death To Destiny – which will be their first with new frontman Denis Stoff and fourth overall. Stoff replaced Danny Worsnop, who departed in January.

Guitarist Ben Bruce says: “We spent the summer collecting footage for our new music video for our current single I Won’t Give In. This video showcases just how strong our family is.

“The love and support everyone has shown us over the years is incredible and this video truly captures the bond we share with our fans and with each other. I know you guys will enjoy watching this video as much as I have enjoyed watching it.”

Bruce also revealed that a new song will be unveiled in the coming days.

This week, Asking Alexandria announced they’ll support Bullet For My Valentine on their British Invasion tour of North America next year.

The band feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.