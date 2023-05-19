Asia's "reunion" album Phoenix to be reissued as lavish double vinyl set

Prog supergroup Asia are to reissue Phoenix as a 2LP vinyl set via BMG on May 26. First released in 2008, the album was the first studio recording to feature the band's original line-up of John Wetton, Steve Howe, Geoff Downes and Carl Palmer since 1983's Alpha. ELO cellist Hugh McDowell also guests on two tracks.

Illustrator Roger Dean – whose artwork has long been associated with Yes – designed the cover, which depicts the colourful mythical bird of the title with its wings outstretched in front of his Asia logo.

Asia formed in 1981 and soon enjoyed chart success on both sides of the Atlantic with the rock anthem, Heat Of The Moment. Their 1982 self-titled debut has sold over 10 million copies worldwide, although follow-up Alpha failed to reach the same heights leading to Wetton's departure from the band. After a series of live shows with Greg Lake at the helm – which can be heard on the recently reissued Asia In Asia live package – Wetton returned for 1985's Astra, which saw Howe replaced by Krokus guitarist Mandy Meyer. Wetton left the band again in 1991 and was replaced by John Payne. For the next decade, Asia enjoyed modest success with alternating line-ups until the original team officially reunited in 2006.

The 2023 reissue of Phoenix finds the album presented on double vinyl for the very first time.

Listen to a stream of the epic Sleeping Giant / No Way Back / Reprise below and scroll down for the vinyl tracklisting.





Tracklisting

Side A

1. Never Again

2. Nothing's Forever

3. Heroine



Side B

1. Sleeping Giant / No Way Back / Reprise

2. Alibis

3. I Will Remember You

Side C

1. Shadow Of A Doubt

2. Parallel Worlds / Vortex / Déyà

3. Wish I'd Known All Along



Side D

1. Orchard Of Mines

2. Over And Over

3. An Extraordinary Life