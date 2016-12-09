Asia to release live album Symfonia

Asia will release their live album Symfonia - Live In Bulgaria 2013 on February 24.

The show was recorded during the Sounds Of The Ages Festival at Plovdiv’s Second Century Roman Theater in September 2013, featuring the lineup of John Wetton, Carl Palmer, Geoff Downes along with Sam Coulson.

Asia were also joined by Plovdiv’s Philharmonic Orchestra on some songs.

The package will be available on 2CD/DVD, Blu-Ray and MP3. Pre-order it on Amazon.

Wetton, who is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery and chemotherapy for a tumour last year, says: “The show in the glorious Roman Theater of Plovdiv, with orchestra, along with the massive Sweden Rock Festival and the shows in the UK and the show European tour thereafter, were the first dates of the new chapter of Asia – and in my opinion, the band has never sounded better.”

It was recently announced that Asia will tour the US with Journey.

Symfonia Live In Bulgaria 2013

Asia Symfonia Live In Bulgaria 2013 tracklist

CD1

Sole Survivor Time Again Face On The Bridge My Own Time Holy War An Extraordinary Life Days Like These Open Your Eyes

CD2

Only Time Will Tell (performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra) Don’t Cry Heroine (performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra) The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra) Wildest Dreams (performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra) Heat Of The Moment (performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra)

DVD / Blu-Ray

Sole Survivor Time Again Face On The Bridge My Own Time Holy War An Extraordinary Life Days Like These Open Your Eyes Only Time Will Tell (performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra) Don’t Cry (performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra) Heroine (performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra) The Smile Has Left Your Eyes (performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra) Wildest Dreams (performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra) Heat Of The Moment (performed with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra) Interview Segment

Journey & Asia US tour

Mar 15: Yakima Valley SunDome, WA

Mar 16: Spokane Arena, WA

Mar 18: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Mar 20: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Mar 21: Bozeman Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, MT

Mar 24: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Mar 27: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Mar 28: Madison Alliant Energy Center, WI

Mar 31: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN

Apr 01: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Apr 03: Moline iWireless Center, IL

Apr 04: Dayton Nutter Center, OH

