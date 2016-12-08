Journey and Asia to tour US together

John Wetton is looking forward to putting his cancer battle behind him as Asia prepare to tour the US with Journey.

The veteran vocalist announced last year that he’d undergone surgery and chemotherapy, and urged others to make sure they were checked regularly for tumours.

He’s already been confirmed as part of the bill for Yes’ next Cruise To The Edge in February 2017. Now Asia have announced a run of US dates with Journey.

Wetton says: “Asia is honoured to be asked to share the stage with Journey. On a personal note, this couldn’t have come at a better time for me.

“I remain determined and my road to a full recovery continues. I look forward to seeing everyone on the tour next year.”

Asia released Gravitas, their first album with guitarist Sam Coulson, in 2014. He was recruited after the departure of Steve Howe, who wanted to concentrate on Yes and solo projects.

Journey – who are in the running for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame – have also confirmed a residency at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas in May, where they’ll perform classic albums Escape and Frontiers in full.

Journey & Asia US tour

Mar 15: Yakima Valley SunDome, WA

Mar 16: Spokane Arena, WA

Mar 18: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Mar 20: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Mar 21: Bozeman Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, MT

Mar 24: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Mar 27: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Mar 28: Madison Alliant Energy Center, WI

Mar 31: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN

Apr 01: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Apr 03: Moline iWireless Center, IL

Apr 04: Dayton Nutter Center, OH

Journey Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel & Casino residency

May 03, 05, 06, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

