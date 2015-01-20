As Lions announce debut gig

As Lions, the band that formed from the ashes of Rise To Remain, have announced details of their debut gig.

Frontman Austin Dickinson, guitarist Will Homer and bassist Conor O’Keefe made the decision to split their old group following the departure of drummer Adam Lewin and guitarist Ben Tovey and continue under the name As Lions.

They’re joined by bassist Stefan Whiting and drummer Dave Fee – and they’ll play their first live show together at London’s Camden Barfly on February 11. Support will come from Monument, Stellify and Brutai.

Earlier this month they launched their debut track The Fall – a song Dickinson said was an “impassioned and honest statement of intent for our future.”

As Lions are planning to release an EP in the next few months while their debut album is expected later in the year.

Tickets for the gig are currently available via See Tickets.