As Lions make debut single free to download

As Lions are giving away their debut single as a free download.

The band – formed from the ashes of recently split Rise To Remain – made The Fall available to stream earlier this week, and it’s now available to download for no fee.

Singer Austin Dickinson – son of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce – says: “The Fall is a song seething with an energy and determination that I have never felt before. Coming off the back of our former projects, it would be far too easy to release something that ‘treads the water’.

“We wanted this one out there first because it has that crucial diversity that sets us apart, but at its heart has the anthemic core and the fleshed out heaviness that made me want to make music in the first place.

“It’s a direct, impassioned and honest statement of intent for our future. 2015 is the year that UK rock breaks down even more walls, and we are here to help light that fuse.“

As Lions have an EP due out in the spring, with their debut album to follow later in the year.

Dickinson is joined in the band by guitarists Conor O’Keefe and Will Homer, bassist Stefan Whiting and drummer Dave Fee.