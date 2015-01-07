Rise To Remain announce split

London metal outfit Rise To Remain have announced they’ve split.

Frontman Austin Dickinson says they made the decision following the departures of drummer Adam Lewin and guitarist Ben Tovey. But he, guitarist Will Homer and bassist Conor O’Keefe will continue under the name As Lions.

He says on Facebook: “It’s with a mixture of sadness and excitement that we reveal to everybody that Rise To Remain is no more. We travelled the world with this band, and, because of the people who supported us, managed to achieve so many things we never thought possible.

“Living the dream, in many cases, is not enough to hold it all together when the band is not stable, and after putting together the second record, Adam told us he was in a place where he felt the pressure of the album and the upcoming cycle and couldn’t continue, leading Ben to quit music altogether.

“To continue the band at this point, with as many lineup changes as it’s had, with the two original members being Will and myself, seems pointless.”

He continues: “As Lions is the new band that Will, Conor and I have been working on since early last year. We wanted to take our time with it and build the material to the point where we knew we could burn the place to the ground. This is that time.”

As Lions have launched track The Fall to give fans a taste of what to expect in the future. Hear it below. And while Dickinson admits it has a different feel from Rise To Remain’s material, he says it carries the same intensity.

He adds: “While it is different to what you know us to sound like, it captures the passion, hunger and furore that we’ve always sought to impart. There is no other way to kick this off, than with an anthem, a straight up belter, one that you can sing and move to.”

As Lions will announce tour dates and future plans in due course.