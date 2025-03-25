“London, are you ready to howl with us?” German werewolf power metallers Powerwolf announce biggest-ever UK show at 12,500-cap. Wembley Arena

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Everybody’s favourite German metal werewolf sex cult will reach a new apex in March 2026

Powerwolf
(Image credit: VDPICTURES)

Powerwolf will play the biggest UK show of their career at Wembley Arena in 2026.

The German power metal sex cult church thing will play London’s 12,500-capacity venue on March 7, 2026, with support from Hammerfall and Wind Rose. £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Live Trust, a charity that raises funds for live music in the UK.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am UK time on March 28.

Keyboardist Falk Maria Schlegel comments: “London, are you ready to howl with us? We will come back to your beautiful city! On March 7, 2026, we will bring our metal mass to the legendary Wembley Arena for a night of pure, unrelenting power! Get ready for an unforgettable night! I invite you all to a show that will shake Wembley to its foundations!”

Powerwolf, formed in Saarbrücken in 2003, put out their 10th album Wake Up The Wicked in 2024. The release was promoted with a European arena tour, also featuring support from Hammerfall and Wind Rose. Metal Hammer interviewed the bands before a show at the Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, where Schlegel revealed the inspirations behind Powerwolf’s famously theatrical performances.

“My biggest influence has always been Bruce Dickinson, his onstage acting,” he said. “When I was a kid and my parents left the house, I’d turn up [Iron Maiden’s] Live After Death album and sing like Bruce in the mirror with a hairbrush!”

The keyboardist added that the band started ‘blowing up’ in Europe in 2011. “At that point, it felt like people were just falling in love with this new style of heavy metal music that both bands were doing, everything just felt like it was getting bigger,” he explained. “We’d turn up to places we’d played before and get twice as many people coming along.”

In 2025, Powerwolf will tour South and Central America, then play a European festival tour in the summer. They’re also booked to play US festivals Louder Than Life and Aftershock in September and October. See all dates and details via their website.

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer
Jack Black in 2024 and Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters in 2024

Hear Jack Black and Dave Grohl team up with Ozzy Osbourne’s producer on joyously heavy new song I Feel Alive
Tobias Forge in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025

Ghost’s Tobias Forge says he’s “technically a solo artist”: “My job is a group effort”
Jack Black in 2024 and Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters in 2024

Hear Jack Black and Dave Grohl team up with Ozzy Osbourne’s producer on joyously heavy new song I Feel Alive
See more latest
Most Popular
Jack Black in 2024 and Dave Grohl performing with Foo Fighters in 2024
Hear Jack Black and Dave Grohl team up with Ozzy Osbourne’s producer on joyously heavy new song I Feel Alive
Tobias Forge in 2024 and Ghost frontman Papa V Perpetua in 2025
Ghost’s Tobias Forge says he’s “technically a solo artist”: “My job is a group effort”
Geordie Brown publicity photo
Foreigner's farewell tour will visit Canada with a singer and actor from Nova Scotia as frontman
Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham press photos
Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham are working together again
The Darkness wearing business suits
In these troubled times, what we really need is a honky tonk single from The Darkness tackling the issue of male flatulence during lovemaking
Nancy Wilson
"It's embarrassing to be American now." Heart's Nancy Wilson hits out at America's "salacious billionaire culture" and says it's embarrassing to be an American in 2025
Steven WIlson
"I'm not as humourless as my music!" Steven Wilson announces comedians as support acts for upcoming London Palladium shows
Metallica in 1996
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett is open to making another Load-style album: “We might just say, ‘OK, let’s go back to the ’90s again.’ It’s not a bad idea.”
Corey Glover
Watch Living Colour's Corey Glover deliver a killer performance of the band's signature anthem Cult Of Personality on The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Pogues in 1988
“It was wonderful, ecstatic, thrilling, boring, horrible, oppressive, heartbreaking." The Pogues' Jem Finer on life in a band with the "maddening" Shane MacGowan