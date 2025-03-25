“London, are you ready to howl with us?” German werewolf power metallers Powerwolf announce biggest-ever UK show at 12,500-cap. Wembley Arena

Powerwolf will play the biggest UK show of their career at Wembley Arena in 2026.

The German power metal sex cult church thing will play London’s 12,500-capacity venue on March 7, 2026, with support from Hammerfall and Wind Rose. £1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Live Trust, a charity that raises funds for live music in the UK.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am UK time on March 28.

Keyboardist Falk Maria Schlegel comments: “London, are you ready to howl with us? We will come back to your beautiful city! On March 7, 2026, we will bring our metal mass to the legendary Wembley Arena for a night of pure, unrelenting power! Get ready for an unforgettable night! I invite you all to a show that will shake Wembley to its foundations!”

Powerwolf, formed in Saarbrücken in 2003, put out their 10th album Wake Up The Wicked in 2024. The release was promoted with a European arena tour, also featuring support from Hammerfall and Wind Rose. Metal Hammer interviewed the bands before a show at the Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, where Schlegel revealed the inspirations behind Powerwolf’s famously theatrical performances.

“My biggest influence has always been Bruce Dickinson, his onstage acting,” he said. “When I was a kid and my parents left the house, I’d turn up [Iron Maiden’s] Live After Death album and sing like Bruce in the mirror with a hairbrush!”

The keyboardist added that the band started ‘blowing up’ in Europe in 2011. “At that point, it felt like people were just falling in love with this new style of heavy metal music that both bands were doing, everything just felt like it was getting bigger,” he explained. “We’d turn up to places we’d played before and get twice as many people coming along.”

In 2025, Powerwolf will tour South and Central America, then play a European festival tour in the summer. They’re also booked to play US festivals Louder Than Life and Aftershock in September and October. See all dates and details via their website.