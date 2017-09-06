Architects premiere video for blistering new track Doomsday

Architects have released a video for their blistering new track Doomsday.

It’s the first material taken from their as-yet-untiled eighth album which will be the follow-up to 2016’s All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us.

Last month, the band confirmed a UK and European tour for early 2018, which includes a set at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Architects drummer Dan Searle said: “Well beyond our ambitions when we started this,” while frontman Sam Carter said that the London show would be “the biggest night of our career.”

While She Sleeps have been announced as the support band for all dates, with Counterparts also being announced for the London show.

Find details below.

24 Jan: X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland

25 Jan: Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic

26 Jan: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

28 Jan: Gasometer, Vienna, Austria

29 Jan: Tonhalle, Munich, Germany

30 Jan: Palladium, Cologne, Germany

31 Jan: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

1 Feb: AB, Brussels, Belgium

3 Feb: Alexandra Palace, London UK

