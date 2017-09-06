Trending

Architects premiere video for blistering new track Doomsday

By News  

Watch video for new Architects track Doomsday - the first material from their upcoming eighth studio album

A still from the video
Architects have released a video for their blistering new track Doomsday.

It’s the first material taken from their as-yet-untiled eighth album which will be the follow-up to 2016’s All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us.

Last month, the band confirmed a UK and European tour for early 2018, which includes a set at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Architects drummer Dan Searle said: “Well beyond our ambitions when we started this,” while frontman Sam Carter said that the London show would be “the biggest night of our career.”

While She Sleeps have been announced as the support band for all dates, with Counterparts also being announced for the London show.

Find details below.

Architects tour dates 2018

24 Jan: X-Tra, Zurich, Switzerland
25 Jan: Forum Karlin, Prague, Czech Republic
26 Jan: Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
28 Jan: Gasometer, Vienna, Austria
29 Jan: Tonhalle, Munich, Germany
30 Jan: Palladium, Cologne, Germany
31 Jan: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands
1 Feb: AB, Brussels, Belgium
3 Feb: Alexandra Palace, London UK

