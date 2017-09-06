Havok appeal for help after gear is stolen

Havok have appealed for help after much of their equipment was stolen.

Thieves broke into their trailer and made off with their gear – and with just days to go before their planned appearance on the Metal Alliance Tour, the band have have asked fans if they can help raise $19,000 to get them back on their feet.

Havok say in a statement: “We returned home to some unfortunate news… our trailer was broken into and our gear was stolen. The thieves broke our trailer door and got away with custom drums, cymbals, discontinued amplifiers, custom road cases, merchandise, and a new generator.

“This news hits us doubly hard because we already had expensive vehicle repairs to make before hitting the road this Thursday for the Metal Alliance Tour. This seems to be a kind of sadistic alignment of the stars that’s left us high and dry, and we need help getting out of this hole.

“The band has dealt with major losses in the past, but always figured out a way to solve the problem on our own – this time it’s overwhelming.

“Havok has never asked fans for financial help before, but if there was ever a time to do that it is now. To be frank, we are boned, and we cannot afford to replace the gear that was stolen and fix our vehicle.

“We tour our asses off and still aren’t rich, by any means. This is the first time we are asking fans to donate to our cause of riffs and truth in the name of heavy metal.

“We are trying to raise $19,000 to replace the gear that was stolen and help with our vehicle maintenance. Touring is our lifeblood and without our gear and vehicle, we cannot do it.”

The band have set up a Venmo account for fans to pledge cash.

Havok’s run of US shows are due to get underway on Thursday at the Full terror Assault Open Air festival in Illinois.

