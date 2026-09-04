Not seen Arch Enemy’s new singer in the flesh yet? Watch pro-shot video of the melodeath band’s 85-minute Summer Breeze 2026 headline set

Arch Enemy have released the full, pro-shot video of their 85-minute headline set at German metal festival Summer Breeze last month.

The footage will be many fans’ first time seeing the international melodic death metal firebrands in action with their new singer Lauren Hart. Hart, formerly of US metal bands Once Human and Divine Heresy, joined in February, replacing longtime frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz.

During the Summer Breeze performance, Arch Enemy played their first single with Hart, February’s To The Last Breath, as well as material that originally featured their three former singers: White-Gluz, Angela Gossow and Johan Liiva. Watch and take a look at the setlist below.

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Arch Enemy’s Summer Breeze set was part of a larger European tour where they played festivals and intimate headline shows. In the UK, the band played at the Underworld in London and Rebellion in Manchester, each of which has a capacity of around 500 people. They also played at the Motocultor, Wacken Open Air and Alcatraz festivals, among others.

Arch Enemy will return to the road next month, when they co-headline a run of North American dates with fellow melodic death metal act The Black Dahlia Murder. Septicflesh, Crypta and Thrown Into Exile will support. After that, the band will play on the 70,000 Tons Of Metal cruise from January 14 to 18. See details and get tickets via their website.

White-Gluz left Arch Enemy in November 2025, ending her near-12-year tenure in the lineup. Though she didn’t give a reason for her exit in her initial statement, talking to Metal Hammer Germany, she said, “I really love music and art, I can’t bear to treat it like just another day at the office.”

White-Gluz released her debut solo single, The Room Where She Died, the same day that she announced her Arch Enemy exit. She later formed the extreme metal band Blue Medusa with guitarists Alyssa Day and Dani Sophia and joined UK power metal veterans Dragonforce as their co-lead singer, alongside continuing vocalist Marc Hudson.

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When Arch Enemy revealed Hart as their new frontwoman and released To The Last Breath, founding guitarist Michael Amott said, “Working with [Hart] was an exceptional experience – her remarkable voice, coupled with her dedication and professionalism, brings a rare level of excellence. I look forward to continuing the collaboration.”

To The Last Breath is currently the only Arch Enemy music featuring Hart. There’s been no update regarding a new studio album. Their latest, Blood Dynasty, came out last year.

Arch Enemy - Summer Breeze 2026 - ARTE Concert - YouTube Watch On

Arch Enemy setlist: Summer Breeze, Dinkelsbühl, Germany – August 14, 2026