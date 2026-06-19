Watch Bring Me The Horizon play Sempiternal cut Antivist with Lorna Shore singer Will Ramos at Hellfest

Lorna Shore singer Will Ramos joined Bring Me The Horizon for their performance of Antivist as the Yorkshire band headlined day one of French metal festival Hellfest on Thursday (June 18).

Ramos came out for the 10th song of frontman Oli Sykes and co.’s 15-song set as they closed the main stage at the Clisson gathering, and footage of him singing the Sempiternal cut quickly circulated via social media. Watch a clip below.

Ramos was jokingly introduced as a fan that the band had brought onstage, with Sykes telling the audience as he walked out, “Be nice to him, even if he’s shit, alright?” The Lorna Shore frontman proceeded to take lead vocals on the scream-heavy track, with Sykes handling backups.

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Bring Me, formed in Sheffield in 2004, played Helfest as part of their ongoing European tour, headlining the festival for the first time after previously making appearances in 2009, 2016 and 2022. The four-day weekender continues today (Friday, June 19) with Iron Maiden at the top of the bill, before Limp Bizkit headline Saturday, June 20, and The Offspring end the event on Sunday, June 21.

Bring Me’s European tour continues on Saturday at Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium. They will hit the UK on July 10 and 11, playing two shows at the B.E.C. Arena in Manchester where they’ll perform their 2006 debut album, Count Your Blessings, in full to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Static Dress, Rolo Tomassi, Heriot, Dying Wish, Car Underwater and Still In Love will support.

Bring Me have re-recorded Count Your Blessings, under the title Count Your Blessings Repented, for a reissue on July 10. During a recent Metal Hammer interview, Sykes looked back on the story of the album and remembered his band being so controversial that they dropped off a festival bill for fear of being attacked once they arrived.

“We said we were sick, because there were another band there that said when we got there, they were going to shave all our hair off and beat us up. It were mental at first,” he said.

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“It were that era, when people latched onto something, like, ‘We hate this band, we hate My Chemical Romance.’ It were everyone.”

The singer also recalled a 2007 show with Killswitch Engage, during which Killswitch’s fans turned their back on the supporting band.

“It was very hostile. We didn’t go looking for it whatsoever,” Sykes said. “We just had to tread that line between getting on with the gig and looking like it didn’t hurt us, but, you know, backstage after gigs, it did affect us a lot.”

Read the full interview with Sykes in the upcoming issue of Metal Hammer, which comes out on Thursday, June 25.

Meanwhile, Lorna Shore are currently gearing up to tour North America from July to August, in support of their 2025 album, I Feel The Everblack Festering Within Me. In October, the deathcore darlings will start a run of shows across Asia and Australia.