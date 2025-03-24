Arch Enemy promised they'd throw out the rule book for Blood Dynasty. They didn't go quite that far, but this is the boldest album of the Alissa White-Gluz era - and it kicks ass

Mixing some bold experimentation with the kind of full-throttle heavy metal thunder you'd expect, Blood Dynasty continues Arch Enemy's hot streak

By ( Metal Hammer ) published
Arch Enemy posing in an alleyway
(Image: © Katja Kuhl)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

During a recent sit-down with Metal Hammer, Arch Enemy architect Michael Amott promised that the Sweden-based firebrands’ 12th album would be a transformative one. “Something we did do was throw out the rulebook,” the guitarist claimed. “Let’s be a little more free in the arrangements.”

It was an eyebrow-raising statement. Where genre pioneers such as In Flames and At The Gates defected or went on extended hiatuses over the years, Michael and co. have saluted the melodic death metal flag unceasingly for three decades. As a result – even through two singer changes, the latest of which saw Angela Gossow pass the mic to Canadian-born Alissa White-Gluz while retreating to a management role – they’ve amassed one of the most consistently blood-pumping catalogues in metal.

Once the needle hits the wax on Blood Dynasty, it takes some time for Arch Enemy’s self-imposed constraints to crumble. Opener Dream Stealer could have enjoyed a space on their previous album, 2022’s Deceivers, Alissa’s debut, War Eternal, or any of this band’s other efforts – but it’s no less invigorating for it. Although the long-standing formula returns, it still packs table-flipping power, with the single charging through sharp guitar chords, imperious roars and a mighty chorus during its four-minute sprint.

The following Illuminate The Path is when Michael’s pledge to deviate starts to reveal itself. It initially slows the momentum to a stomping groove – which, with all its potential for venue-wide headbanging on tour, isn’t outside the usual arsenal – but then bursts into some majestically melodic vocals. Despite her past days in metalcore unit The Agonist, the scream/sing dichotomy has become a rare one for Alissa, making the sudden contrast all the more striking and triumphant.

From there, Arch Enemy’s door reopens to new ideas a handful of times. With the bridge of March Of The Miscreants, the bulletproof metal built by Michael’s blackened riff and Daniel Erlandsson’s double-kick drumming slowly melts away, and it doesn’t return until the band finish a brief symphonic prog jam. The title track’s preceded by an acoustic folk ditty, yet it’s Vivre Libre, originally by French metallers Blaspheme, that stuns the strongest. No screams, no scurrying drums, just a delicate ballad amid the blasts of ferocity.

Of course, this is still Arch Enemy, so the majority of Blood Dynasty remains riotous. Don’t Look Down could threaten Dethklok in the ‘primal melodeath extremity’ stakes. Lightspeed alternate picking is accompanied by the howling of phrases as stereotypically metal as ‘Stand your ground!’ and ‘Heavy is the head that wears the crown!’. A Million Suns relishes in virtuoso soloing, while a midpoint drum fill is the only give in Liars & Thieves’ otherwise thunderous blitzkrieg.

Ultimately, to argue that Blood Dynasty “throws out the rulebook” when so much of it adheres to Arch Enemy’s ever-rampant ways would be to exaggerate. The moments that do reject tradition all prick ears, however, and they suggest that the collective may be entering their most ambitious era yet. Considering 2025 marks their pearl anniversary, that’s a rather rare feat.

Blood Dynasty is out this Friday, March 28, via Century Media

Arch Enemy take us inside new album Blood Dynasty | Metal Hammer - YouTube Arch Enemy take us inside new album Blood Dynasty | Metal Hammer - YouTube
Watch On
Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

Read more
Arch Enemy in 2024
“Something we did do was throw out the rulebook”: Arch Enemy discuss “chaotic” new album Blood Dynasty
Architects in 2024
Architects sound absolutely livid on The Sky, The Earth & All Between - and it's made for one of the best metal albums of 2025 so far
Lacuna Coil press pic 2024
"Gothic metal’s crown isn’t going anywhere anytime soon." Lacuna Coil go heavier than ever on Sleepless Empire with help from guests Ash Costello and Randy Blythe
The Halo Effect
The Halo Effect have crafted the first great melodic death metal album of 2025 with March Of The Unheard
Cradle Of Filth Press Shot 2025
Twiddly Iron Maiden harmonies, thrash riffs, horror, rapping (kind of) and sexy goth allure: The Screaming Of The Valkyries is peak Cradle Of Filth
Whitechapel Press 2025
"An unhinged arsenal of screams and gutturals as he narrates the tale of a demonic cult." Whitechapel just made one of this year's most brutally intense metal albums
Latest in
Arch Enemy posing in an alleyway
Arch Enemy promised they'd throw out the rule book for Blood Dynasty. They didn't go quite that far, but this is the boldest album of the Alissa White-Gluz era - and it kicks ass
Malevolence
"It’s absolutely insane to us that we are booked in these huge, historic and legendary venues!" Malevolence announce Where Only The Truth Is Spoken UK and European tour, featuring their biggest ever headline shows
Peter Murphy
“This new album is as powerful as any of my work to date.” Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy announces Silver Shade, his first solo album in 11 years, featuring collaborations with Trent Reznor, Tool's Justin Chancellor and Boy George
Brian Knapp with his Led Zeppelin artwork
Previously unseen Led Zeppelin artwork discovered by same man who found slice of George Harrison's leftover toast
The Darkness press shot
"Not just one of the best British rock albums of all time, but one of the best debut albums ever made": That time The Darkness added a riot of colour to a grey musical landscape
Eddie Vedder studio portrait
Eddie Vedder releases anguished version of Neil Young classic The Needle And The Damage Done
Latest in Review
Arch Enemy posing in an alleyway
Arch Enemy promised they'd throw out the rule book for Blood Dynasty. They didn't go quite that far, but this is the boldest album of the Alissa White-Gluz era - and it kicks ass
The Darkness press shot
"Not just one of the best British rock albums of all time, but one of the best debut albums ever made": That time The Darkness added a riot of colour to a grey musical landscape
Roger Waters - The Dark Side of the Moon Redux Deluxe Box Set
“The live recording sees the piece come to life… amid the sepulchral gloom there are moments of real beauty”: Roger Water’s Super Deluxe Box Set of his Dark Side Of The Moon Redux
Cradle Of Filth Press Shot 2025
Twiddly Iron Maiden harmonies, thrash riffs, horror, rapping (kind of) and sexy goth allure: The Screaming Of The Valkyries is peak Cradle Of Filth
Rush – R50
“Fans can fulminate over the tracklisting – ‘Where the hell is The Fountain Of Lamneth?!’ – but it hits all the right beats”: Rush’s R50 is a luxurious celebration with an emotional punch at the end
Rush in 1980
Fifty reasons why three Canadian oddballs became a treasured part of rock history
More about metal hammer
Malevolence

"It’s absolutely insane to us that we are booked in these huge, historic and legendary venues!" Malevolence announce Where Only The Truth Is Spoken UK and European tour, featuring their biggest ever headline shows
Kirk Hammett of Metallica performs at Ford Field on November 12, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan

"We were all basket cases! But we created this thing called Metallica that’s been our refuge." Kirk Hammett on 40 years in one of the biggest bands in the world
Peter Murphy

“This new album is as powerful as any of my work to date.” Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy announces Silver Shade, his first solo album in 11 years, featuring collaborations with Trent Reznor, Tool's Justin Chancellor and Boy George
See more latest